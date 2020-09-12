Seven New Cases of COVID-19 Saturday, One Additional Possible Exposure Point

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday bringing the region's total to 2,579.

Of those cases, four are due to close contact with another confirmed case, one was caused by community exposure while two remain under investigation.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 76 while 2,424 cases have been resolved.

Three long-term care homes are under outbreak protocol — Dolce Vita in Windsor and Rosewood Erie Glen and New Beginnings in Leamington.

On a positive note, all workplaces have been cleared from the list of outbreaks.

The health unit has added a possible COVID-19 exposure point to it's list locations — that's Crunch Fitness in LaSalle with a possible exposure date of September 8.

The full list of exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.