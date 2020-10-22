Seven New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

According to WECHU, three cases are from close contact, one was acquired in the community and three remain under investigation.

That brings the total positive tests to 2,780 with 2,672 resolved cases for 32 active cases and 76 deaths in Windsor-Essex since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health unit currently has three workplaces under outbreaks — one in Kingsville, one in Leamington and one in Lakeshore.

No long-term health care facilities are currently under an outbreak as of Thursday, according to the latest release.

Ontario is reporting an increase of 841 new COVID-19 infections. Of those cases: 335 are in Toronto, 162 are in Peel, 106 are in York region and 72 are in Ottawa

The highest number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario reported in a single day was on Oct. 9 when 939 new infections were added.