Seven New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex; One More Death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 60s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, two are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are considered community, and two are still under investigation.

There have been 1,894 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,740 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 12 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and one is the Delta variant.

There are now 132 active cases in the community, with 65 being variant of concern cases.

15 confirmed cases are in hospital.

The region has now recorded 16,695 cases since the pandemic began with 16,130 listed as resolved.

There are four workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

There have now been 433 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 322,702 doses of the vaccine has been administered.