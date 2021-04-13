Seven People Arrested in a Drug Bust in Windsor

Seven people are facing a total of 26 charges following an investigation by the Windsor Police Service Drug and Guns Unit.

In March, an investigation was launched into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs.

Over the course of the investigation, officers entered homes in the 4200 block of Longfellow Avenue and the 2900 block of Walker Road.

Between the two properties, police say a quantity of illicit drugs, currency, a firearm and ammunition were seized.

Police have charged three men and four women in the case, ranging in age from 21 to 53.