Seven people hurt in Highway 77 crash in Leamington

WINDSOR — Seven people were hurt following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 77 in Leamington earlier this week.

The OPP were called Sunday, February 23 at 8:15pm for the crash near Mersea Rd. 6.

Police say three northbound vehicles were struck after a southbound vehicle crossed the centre line into the northbound lanes.

Six people in the northbound vehicles suffered injuries ranging from minor to non-life threatening.

The driver of the southbound vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.