Seventh annual Tampon Tuesday taking place in Windsor-Essex

In celebration of International Women's Day, United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County and the Windsor and District Labour Council are hosting their seventh annual Tampon Tuesday event.

The event also helps to create awareness about issues facing people who live in poverty, as officials say far too many people in the community are living in low-income and simply cannot afford menstrual hygiene products.

These products are some of the least donated items to food banks.

Individuals, businesses and community groups are invited to stop by Harbour House Waterfront Eatery located at 9550 Riverside Drive East for the event to deliver donations.

Leilani Logronio, United Way's Manager of Labour, Programs and Services, says the one thing about the Windsor-Essex community is people are always willing to give.

"The community continues to show its generosity and step up for those who need support in our community. For this event that includes local unions, businesses, organizations and individuals."

Logronio says when it comes to distribution to organizations they usually pre-identify.

"Like past events we have different organizations reach out to us saying they need the support, and if we have the product available, we do distribute more after the event as well," she continued. "But during the event just the identified recipients who have scheduled a time to pick things up will be showing up at the event to pick up donations."

She says they've received early donations already, and people have reached out to see if they could drop things off prior to the event if they can't make it.

"So we're already hearing feedback from the community, and we've been notified of some workplace and local union collection drives as well. A new donor this year, a new participant, is the Town of Tecumseh so I know they're collecting until March 10," she said.

The event will run between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. tonight.

So far, 16 area high schools are also holding collection drives to support Tampon Tuesday.

These products will be re-distributed to people in need through the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association’s network of 15 organizations, food banks at St. Clair College and Harrow Community Pantry, Pozitive Pathways, Street Help, Hiatus House, United Way’s On Track to Success Program, and more.