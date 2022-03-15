Seventh suspect charged in murder of Windsor man
The O-P-P have charged a seventh suspect in connection with the murder of a Windsor man last year.
An investigation began in February 2021 after 25-year-old Oyebode Oyenuga disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
His remains were found on Walpole Island First Nation a month later.
O-P-P say 21-year-old Nashaye Walker of North York is charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody following a bail hearing March 11.
Four other people have already been charged with first-degree murder in Oyenuga's death:
Dejour Millington, 23, of Toronto
Saccara Johnson, 28, of Windsor
Rolf Rodley Agard, 31, of Windsor
Dwayne Jahton Blair, 40, of Scarborough
Provincial police continue to investigate and urging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.