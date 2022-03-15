Seventh suspect charged in murder of Windsor man

The O-P-P have charged a seventh suspect in connection with the murder of a Windsor man last year.

An investigation began in February 2021 after 25-year-old Oyebode Oyenuga disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

His remains were found on Walpole Island First Nation a month later.

O-P-P say 21-year-old Nashaye Walker of North York is charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody following a bail hearing March 11.

Four other people have already been charged with first-degree murder in Oyenuga's death:

Dejour Millington, 23, of Toronto

Saccara Johnson, 28, of Windsor

Rolf Rodley Agard, 31, of Windsor

Dwayne Jahton Blair, 40, of Scarborough

Provincial police continue to investigate and urging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.