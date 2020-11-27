Several Businesses added to WECHU's Possible COVID-19 Exposure List

Four businesses in Windsor-Essex have added to the health unit's list of possible COVID-19 exposure points.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says exposure may have occurred at the Loose Goose Restopub and Lounge at 480 Advanced Blvd. on Nov. 21-22.

Carmen's Catering at 75 Oak St. W. in Leamington was added to the list for Nov. 16, 17 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Windsor, the Shoppers Drug Mart at 7980 Menard St. may have been an exposure point on Nov. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A possible contact point has also been identified at India 47 Restaurant at 1640 Lesperance Rd. in Tecumseh on Nov. 20 and 21 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The health unit says the risk of infection is low, but they're asking anyone who may have attended the locations to self-monitor for symptoms for 14-days from the date of possible exposure.

A full list of possible exposure points in Windsor-Essex is listed on the health unit's website.