Several Charges Laid After a Traffic Complaint in Comber

A traffic complaint in Comber has resulted in multiple charges against two people.

According to OPP, a resident called in a traffic complaint on Highway 401 near Lakeshore just before 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers from the Lakeshore detachment then located the vehicle on Main Street in Comber.

Police say the driver and the passenger were both arrested and taken to the Lakeshore OPP Detachment to be evaluated by the a Drug Recognition Expert.

A 30-year-old man from LaSalle was deemed to be impaired, according to OPP.

Police also seized a quantity of drugs, stolen property and counterfeit currency.

The man and a 28-year-old woman, also from LaSalle, face possession of stolen property and drug charges and multiple offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police say the accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.