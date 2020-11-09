Several Charges Laid Following Windsor Police Traffic Blitz

Drivers appear not to be getting the message to be safe on the roads.

The Windsor Police Service set up RIDE programs at three locations Friday night, stopping nearly 450 vehicles.

One driver was arrested for impaired driving and exceeding the legal limit of blood/alcohol content while two three-day suspensions were handed out as well.

In addition, the Traffic Enforcement Branch conducted an aggressive driving blitz along the E.C. Row Expressway resulting in 78 offences including two stunt driving charges where drivers were clocked at more than 50km/h over the posted speed limit.

Police are reminding the public driving is a privilege and it's never acceptable to drive under the influence drugs or alcohol.