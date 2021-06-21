Several Delegations set to Speak on Future of Adie Knox Pool

The future of the public pool at the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex will be discussed at Windsor City Council.

Under the $42-million investment at the complex at 1551 Wyandotte St. W., the pool would become a basketball court, multi-purpose rooms and changing facilities. The University of Windsor could potentially take on programming at its new pool when it's completed on College Avenue near Huron Church Road next year.

Artist rendering of the new Lancer Centre as part of the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ont. (Photo courtesy of the City of Windsor)

Public consultation and survey results from 958 residents will be presented to council and 11 delegations are set to speak on the item Monday and more than 50 per cent of those surveyed said the move is too far from home.

Director of Athletics Mike Havey says the university can only assure residents that the majority of their needs can be met.

"We can accommodate in a way that meets the needs of many, but not all," he says. "At this stage I think it's up to council to assess the feedback that we get from parks and recreation and from residents and determine whether or not this is the path forward or not."

Just over 26 per cent of residents surveyed are concerned services will be lost.

Havey says the university has determined it can accommodate 93 per cent of pool services offered at Adie Knox at the same cost to residents.

"There's no therapy pool, so I know for some residents that's a concern, but we're unable to address that in the short term," he says. "The project is deep into construction and is less than a year from opening, so major structural changes to the pool certainly couldn't be accommodated at this stage without seriously disrupting the project."

The city approached the university about the partnership earlier this month.

Proposed plans at Adie Knox also include a new tennis court, outdoor basketball court, playground and splash pad - the ice rink would remain in place.

City council gets underway Monday at 1 p.m.