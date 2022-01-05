Several exotic animals stolen from popular zoo in Chatham-Kent

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is investigating the theft of some exotic animals from a popular zoo.

Police say the animals were stolen from Greenview Aviaries Park and Zoo on Talbot Trail in Morpeth.

On three separate occasions, between October 2021 and November 2021, investigators say an unknown suspect or suspects forced their way into buildings on the property.

Stolen from the zoo was a Squirrel Monkey, a Lemur, a red Eclectus Parrot, a lime green Eclectus Parrot and two Umbrella Cockatoos.

Police hope the public can help them identify who is responsible and return the animals to their rightful owners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Steve Donald at stevend@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #84980. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.