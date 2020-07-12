Several New Housing Developments Approved in Leamington

A variety of new housing is coming to Leamington, Ont.

Several zoning and site plan approvals recently went before council including plans for temporary foreign worker housing.

Two sub-divisions with a total of 70 planned homes were greenlit.

The Marbella subdivision will create 56 new homes with a mixture of townhouses and semi-detached dwellings between Peter Avenue and Olive Drive off Seacliff Drive East.

An additional 14 homes are being planned for the Keepsake subdivision on Seacliff Drive West near Fraser Road.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says new homes are needed in town.

"We're in a housing crisis across the country, so when there are developers and investors wanting to build in your community that is a good sign," she says.

On Sherk Street near Parkdale Avenue two 10-storey apartment buildings were approved; creating 108 residential units in town.

It's great news for those looking for low maintenance living, according to MacDonald.

"Particularly early retirees who are very vital and contributing members to a community," says MacDonald. "This is the kind of place that they can live where there isn't yard work."

The migrant worker development on County Road 33 and Anfred Street would consist of 16 buildings and would accommodate 576 workers.

MacDonald says that plan had to be deferred as council wants to have its official boarding house by-law in place and the developer offered little objection.

"He [the developer] heard everything that was going on and he spoke to it as well and reassured us that this was not stopping the project and wouldn't hold up his work at all," she added.

MacDonald says the town's boarding house by-law will go before council in 60-days and will still need public input before final approval.