Several Ontario municipalities to keep COVID-19 vaccination mandates for staff in place

Several municipalities in Ontario that enacted policies requiring employees to be double vaccinated or lose their jobs are keeping those restrictions in place.

In Toronto, the city says that despite other public health measures lifting in Ontario, it's keeping its policy that requires employees to be vaccinated.

A spokesperson for York Region says maintaining the employee vaccine mandate is consistent with the municipality's obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The City of Windsor and the Town of Clarington also say their employee vaccine mandates will stay in place.

The City of London says it's reviewing its policy, but hasn't yet made any changes.