Several Reopening Ontario Act Charges Laid in Leamington

OPP in Leamington have handed out several tickets under the Reopening Ontario Act.

On Sunday, May 9 officers responded to a number of complaints about large public gatherings throughout the municipality.

As a result, three people have been charged for failing to comply with the Act.

Fines start at $750 and can range up to $100,000 for individual residents.

The OPP is reminding businesses and the public to follow the latest provincial stay-at-home order as it's the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19.