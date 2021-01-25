Several Schools Resume In-Person Learning, Windsor-Essex Students Remain at Home

Schools in seven public health units across southern Ontario reopen for in-person classes Monday morning, but not in Windsor-Essex.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that means 100,000 students will be returning to the classroom for the first time since before the winter break.

The province is putting more safety measures in place which include students in Grades 1 through 3 having to wear masks indoors, targeted asymptomatic testing and enhanced screening protocols in those regions.

Five hot spots in southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex, are not scheduled to resume in-person classes until February 10.