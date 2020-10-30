Several Trucks Removed from Service after OPP and MTO Inspections 

Ontario Provincial Police along with the Ministry of Transportation have removed several vehicles from service.

On Thursday, OPP officers and MTO officers held truck inspections at the Tilbury scales.

442 vehicles were checked in eight hours resulting in seven inspections.

According to police, several vehicles were removed from service for offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

OPP officers also issued three-day driver licence suspensions to two drivers.

During the inspections, officers were looking for driver or mechanical deficiencies along with Mandatory Alcohol Screening tests.