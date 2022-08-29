Severe thunderstorm warning ends for the region
A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for the region.
At 5:44 p.m. Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and pea to dime size hail.
Locations impacted included Windsor, Sarnia, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Kingsville, Belle River, Lakeshore, LaSalle, South Windsor, McGregor, Windsor Airport, Colchester, Harrow, Maidstone, Essex, Cottam, Walpole Island, Port Lambton, Sombra and Courtright.
The warning ended at 7:45 p.m.