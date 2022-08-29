Severe thunderstorm warning in effect

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex County.

At 5:44 p.m. Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and pea to dime size hail.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 90 kilometres west of Corunna to 70 kilometres west of Amherstburg, moving east at 100 km/h.

Locations impacted include Windsor, Sarnia, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Kingsville, Belle River, Lakeshore, LaSalle, South Windsor, McGregor, Windsor Airport, Colchester, Harrow, Maidstone, Essex, Cottam, Walpole Island, Port Lambton, Sombra and Courtright.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.