Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the region

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located west of Lake St. Clair, over Michigan. This line is moving east at 85 km/h.

Severe thunderstorms will be near:

Windsor around 6:40 PM EDT.

Wallaceburg around 6:50 PM EDT.

Locations impacted include:

Windsor, Tecumseh, Belle River, Wallaceburg, Florence and Oil Springs.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.