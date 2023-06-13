Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This severe thunderstorm is located seven kilometres northeast of Maidstone, moving southeast at 25 km/h.

90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail are expected.

Locations impacted include Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Fairplay, Elmstead, Pleasant Park, South Woodslee, North Woodslee and Byrnedale.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

