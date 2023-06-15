Severe thunderstorm watch and warning end for Windsor-Essex

A severe thunderstorm watch and warning for Windsor-Essex has ended.

Meteorologists with Environment Canada were tracking a severe storm capable of producing very strong wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour, up to toonie size hail, and heavy rain.

Locations impacted included Windsor, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, LaSalle, South Windsor, McGregor and Windsor Airport.

There is still a risk of showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight.