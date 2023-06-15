Severe thunderstorm watch and warning in effect for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch and warning for Windsor-Essex.

Meteorologists are tracking a severe storm capable of producing very strong wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour, up to toonie size hail, and heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm is located 30 kilometres west of LaSalle, moving east at 50 km/h.

Locations impacted include Windsor, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, LaSalle, South Windsor, McGregor and Windsor Airport.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

