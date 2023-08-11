Severe thunderstorm watch and warning issued for the region

A severe thunderstorm warning and watch has been issued for the region.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.

Radar indicates intense thunderstorms are approaching Pelee Island from the west. Wind gusts up to 90 km/h and heavy downpours are the main threats as the storms move across Pelee Island. There is also a possibility of hail.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.