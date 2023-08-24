Severe thunderstorm watch and warning issued for the region

A severe thunderstorm watch and warning have been issued for Windsor-Essex.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Environment Canada issued the warning as meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Thursday afternoon.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 110 kilometres northwest of Windsor to 100 kilometres west of Windsor to 110 kilometres west of LaSalle, moving east at 90 km/h.

Rainfall amounts near 50 mm are possible and could impact Windsor, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, LaSalle, and South Windsor.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.