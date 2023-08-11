Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the region

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the region.

Environment Canada states that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Nickle to toonie-sized hail is expected as well as wind gusts up to 90 km/h for this evening into overnight.

Locally heavy downpours are also possible.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.