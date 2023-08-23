Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the region

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the region.

Severe thunderstorms are possible this evening with wind gusts up to 100 km/h, nickel to ping pong sized hail possible, and near zero visibility in heavy rain is expected this evening.

Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.