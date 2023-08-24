Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the region

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the region.

Environment Canada states that conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.

This severe thunderstorm watch replaces the rainfall warning that was previously in effect.

Damaging wind gusts of 100 to 120 km/h, torrential rainfall producing local amounts of 50 to 75 mm over just a few hours, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and the risk of tornadoes is possible this evening into the early overnight.

Saturated ground may result in an increased likelihood of down trees in the event of damaging winds. A tornado threat cannot be ruled out this evening.

Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

