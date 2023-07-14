Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent 

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms from late this afternoon through this evening.

The severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, nickel size hail and 50 mm of rainfall within one hour, says Environment Canada.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!