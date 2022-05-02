iHeartRadio
Sex assault trial set to begin for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard

hoggard

TORONTO - The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to get underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jury selection in the case is expected to start Monday morning at a downtown Toronto courthouse.

Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference during a two-day preliminary hearing in the summer of 2019.

He chose to be tried by a jury rather than a judge alone, and was initially scheduled to stand trial in January 2021.

But public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 prompted the courts to put new jury trials on hold for months at a time during the pandemic, and the trial was pushed back on several occasions.

It is now scheduled to run until early June.

