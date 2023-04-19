Sexual assault of a minor leads to arrest

An arrest has been made in connection with the sexual assault of a minor in Windsor.

The Major Crime Unit began an investigation on Friday, April 14 after a 15-year old reported that she had been sexually assaulted the previous night by a man she met online.

Police learned the suspect connected with the victim on a social media platform and used false information to persuade her into meeting him in person at a downtown park where the alleged offence occurred. Police say the suspect then brought the teen to another park where she was physically assaulted and sexually assaulted again.

A suspect was arrested near the intersection of Park Street East and Ouellette Avenue.

28-year old Eric Andrew Little is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, assault, telecommunication with a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of committing sexual assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Police say the suspect used the name “Eric Andrew (Smokie)” during online conversations with the victim and investigators are asking anyone else who had contact with the suspect to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com