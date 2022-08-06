Sexually transmitted infection rates on the rise according to WECHU

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has announced that sexually transmitted infection rates are on the rise in the region.

On Thursday, August 4 the health unit put up a Tweet in regards to the rise of STIs.

Sexually transmitted infections rates are increasing in WEC.



To find out if you are at risk, complete a short quiz at https://t.co/HvoFHQ7W1B pic.twitter.com/PEdFefVCq8 — WEC Health Unit (@TheWECHU) August 4, 2022

WECHU's Director of Public Health Programs, Felicia Lawal says there is an increase in people with Chlamydia, Syphilis and Gonorrhea.

She says with the pandemic many factors have led to the rise of these infection rates.

"With the pandemic, we know that some of the factors that went into play were limited access and people not getting tested in a timely manner because health care access was an issue, so as things open up again it could be a factor of more testing."



Lawal says WECHU continues to raise awareness on people getting tested for STIs.

"We need people to take precautions when it comes to STIs and want people to be aware and practice safe sex."

She says the health unit is seeing a steady increase in infectious diseases.

"That is not the trajectory that we would like as a public health service, as with any disease we want to see a decline and we're just not there yet, it's a matter that still needs to be brought forward so the community can make good decisions or personal choices that are safe."

To find out if you are at risk, a survey can be completed on the WECHU website.

