Sexually transmitted infections on the rise in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is seeing an increase in sexually transmitted infections across the region.

WECHU Public Health Nurse, Virginia Myers, says unfortunately they're seeing an increase in STIs when it comes to HIV, syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Myers points out the number of STI cases this year and last year is concerning because they're happening at a time when people are being urged to practice physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From Jan. 1 to March 31, there were nine cases of HIV in Windsor and Essex County. It sent a red flag because that was higher than our previous year, which was about 4.6 cases in the first quarter of the last five years," she says.

Myers says unfortunately with STIs, the majority of times people do not have signs or symptoms of infection.

"Everybody thinks they're ok and can pass the infections to people or multiple people before they even know they have one," she says.

The health unit says 67 positive cases of gonorrhea were recorded between Jan. 1 and May 26 of 2021. 184 cases were recorded in all of 2020.

Health officials also recorded 245 positive cases of chlamydia between Jan. 1 and May 26 of this year. There were 745 cases in all of 2020.

Myers says unprotected sex and the ability to meet more people are just some of the factors in the rising STI numbers.

"Through dating apps, it's a little more social. There's a lot of online networks that are used for hookups only. So I think having more partners and more anonymous sex is also a risk," Myers says.

She says sex can be fun, but they want everyone to have safe sex which includes using condoms.

"Condoms do need to be used for all types of sex, sometimes that can be a myth," says Myers. "Oral sex can pass HIV, syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea. It can be a risk, oral sex as well."

She stresses the importance of safe sex and getting tested for STIs, but also having conversations with your sexual partners before engaging in any activities.

Anyone wanting any information on STIs or testing options can contact the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.