Shampoos and conditioners needed at Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families is asking for the public's help.

The shelter is currently in need of shampoos and conditioners.

Program co-ordinator Anastasia Adams says at the moment, the shelter is struggling to keep up with shampoos and conditioners.

"Last year in July we moved into a larger facility and we have never had more clients than we do right now and we are having a hard time keeping up with some of the basic needs that they need while they're staying here at the shelter," says Adams.

She says shampoos and conditioners are needed for all ages.

"We have about 110 people staying with us every night, more than half of those are families so there are mostly moms with kids and we have a couple dads too as well," she says.

Adams adds the shelter also needs travel size products.

"A lot of times people when travel they save those and they donate them to different organizations and we really appreciate those because sometimes we have clients come and stay with us for a short period time so they don't necessarily need a full bottle and it just helps to, to manage our storage space as well too," says Adams.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter daily until 8 p.m.

The shelter is located at 500 Tuscarora St. near Wyandotte St. E.