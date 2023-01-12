Shane Wright to make Spitfires debut against the Saginaw Spirit 

A big night for the Windsor Spitfires with a new addition to the team.

The Spits are coming off a win at home against the Flint Firebirds Sunday afternoon with a 6-3 victory.

Windsor will take on the Saginaw Spirit in their fifth battle against one another.

During their last game where the two teams went head-to-head, Windsor won on home ice 5-2.

Windsor will have a new face on the bench tonight as Shane Wright makes his Spitfires debut.

On Monday night, Windsor confirmed that NHL's Seattle Kraken prospect, Shane Wright, would be joining the team just past halfway through the season.

Windsor acquired Shane Wright from the Kingston Frontenacs and a conditional 14th round pick in exchange for Ethan Miedema, Gavin McCarthy and seven draft selections including two conditional picks.

Wright was drafted to the Kraken where he played eight NHL games.

Most recently, Wright won gold at the World Junior Hockey Championship for Team Canada.

The Spitfires currently sit in first in the OHL West Division with a record of 23-9-3-1.

Saginaw, who is in the same division, is close to the Spits in second place with a 24-11-2-0 record.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre, with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.