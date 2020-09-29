Shapo Advances at French Open

Denis Shapovalov is the lone Canadian male heading to the second round of the French Open.

The No. 9 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat French veteran Gilles Simon 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 on Tuesday at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil lost 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 to No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy earlier Tuesday, while Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Toronto's Steven Diez dropped first-round matches on Monday.

While Shapovalov prefers hard courts, he is coming off a run to the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 Italian Open clay-court event, vaulting the Canadian into the top 10 for the first time in his career.

Earlier this month, Shapovalov, 21, advanced to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open.

Shapovalov will face world No. 101 Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in the second round of the French Open.

with files from (The Canadian Press)