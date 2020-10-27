Shapovalov Out at Vienna Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov is out of the Vienna Open after suffering a first-round loss to a player with just one previous win at the ATP Tour level.

Austrian wild-card Jurij Rodionov, ranked 153rd in the world, beat the eighth-seeded Shapovalov 6-4, 7-5 on Monday at the ATP 500 hard-court event.

The 21-year-old Rodionov came into the match with a 1-7 record in ATP Tour play.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., has now lost in his first match at the past two tournaments.

The 21-year-old is ranked 12th in the world after cracking the top 10 for the first time in his career earlier this year.

Rodionov broke Shapovalov in the final game to win the match.

The Canadian struggled with his serve, committing 10 double faults.



with files from (The Canadian Press)