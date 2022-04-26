Share the Spirit of Ramadan fundraising drive in Windsor tops goal

Organizers of the 17th annual Share the Spirit of Ramadan fundraising drive in Windsor are celebrating.

The annual event collected $21,765 worth of PC gift cards, surpassing the goal of $17,000.

The grand total means 17 different food banks and charities across Windsor will each receive $1,275 in gift cards.

In the past, the drive collected just under 16,000 bags of food, but shifted to gift card collections due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, collecting $45,000 in gift cards over the two previous years.

The Share the Spirit of Ramadan fundraising drive was held April 24 at Devonshire Mall, in front of The Bay.

The groups that will benefit are:

- Adventist Community Services

- Angela Rose House

- Canadian Mental Health

- Children’s Aid Society

- Downtown Mission

- Drouillard Place

- Hiatus House

- Islamic Social Welfare & Assistance

- Lakeshore Community Service

- Men United for God

- Nisa Homes

- Salvation Army

- Street Help

- St. Vincent de Paul

- Welcome Centre Shelter

- Windsor Family Homes & Community Partnerships

- Unemployed Help Centre.