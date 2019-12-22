Sharks Bite Admirals in Overtime

An overtime win for the Wheatley Sharks in front of the hometown crowd Saturday.

Drew Denomey netted the winner at 4:23 in extra time to give the Sharks a 3-2 victory over the visiting Amherstburg Admirals.

Kyle Metson stopped 33 of 35 shots to pick up the win for Wheatley.

Despite the loss, Amherstburg still holds on to fourth place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League's West Stobbs Division nine points ahead of Wheatley.

The Admirals return to the ice Sunday to host the Mooretown Flags while the Sharks are off until December 29 when they travel to Blenheim.