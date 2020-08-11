Sharp Drop in New Home Construction

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says the annual pace of housing starts in July in the Windsor area dropped 80 per cent from the same month last year.

The housing agency says there were 86 starts last month compared to 421 in July 2019.

For the first seven months of this year, starts total 646, down from 785 for the same period last year.

Across Ontario, new home construction totalled just under 7,400 units in July, which is up 20 per cent for the same month last year.



