Shawn Mendes cancels remainder of Wonder concert tour dates for mental health break

TORONTO - Shawn Mendes says he's cancelling the remainder of dates on his Wonder world tour more than 70 shows in total as he puts all of his attention on taking care of his mental health.

The Pickering, Ont.-raised musician issued a statement on social media saying that after consulting his management team and health professionals, "it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally to grow myself and come back stronger."

The decision affects dates across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe stretching into the middle of next year, starting with two Toronto shows, the first which was scheduled to happen on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

Further Canadian dates were set for Montreal in mid-August.

The pop singer began his Wonder world tour on June 27 in Portland, Ore., the first of more than 80 scheduled dates that were supposed to wind through North America into the fall before heading to Europe in 2023.

Only seven dates on his tour were actually performed, including shows in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.