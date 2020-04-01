Shelves Bare at Local Food Pantry

The Community Support Centre of Essex County is asking for the public's help.

CEO Tracey Bailey says donations are down and the shelves are starting to become bare at the centre's food pantry in Belle River.

"We need things like cereal, oatmeal, juice boxes, crackers, cookies, pasta sauce, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and items of that nature," says Bailey.

She says the centre is seeing increased numbers due to layoffs and is running low on supplies.

"The best way is to give us a call and arrange that drop off or come right to the facility," says Bailey. "We have a door bell that can be pressed and donations can be left outside the door and then they will be pulled in once the two metres or six feet between us are maintained."

The centre assists residents in Lakeshore and Tecumseh and is located at 962 Old Tecumseh Road.