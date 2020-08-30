Shepley Signs One Year Deal with 49ers

Windsor, Ont. native Dakoda Shepley has signed a one-year deal with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

The 6'5" 290lb offensive lineman originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in May of 2018 with the New York Jets before being waived in August, 2018.

He then signed with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders, who drafted him fifth overall in 2018, appearing in 18 games through 2019.

The 25-year-old product of Holy Names High School still has a week to make the 49ers' regular season or practice squad rosters, according to TSN.

The Roughriders still hold his rights until 2022 should he return to the CFL.

