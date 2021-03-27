Ship Blocking Suez Canal Could Result in Higher Gas Prices Locally

Canadians could be in for a surprise at the gas pumps due to a developing situation across the globe.

The Ever Given is still blocking Egypt's Suez Canal despite multiple attempts to free the massive cargo ship.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says more than a million barrels of oil pass through the Suez Canal each day.

McTeague tells The Afternoon News crude oil prices are already skyrocketing amid speculation dislodging the ship could take weeks.

He says Essex County is averaging around $1.20 per litre over the past few days and the region will likely see that go up by around two cents Sunday.

Gas prices were as low as 64 cents per litre at this point last year, according to www.gasbuddy.com — that was attributed to decreased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. has offered assistance to Egyptian authorities to help reopen the canal.

The skyscraper-sized Ever Given carrying cargo between Asia and Europe ran aground Tuesday.