Shooting in Windsor believed to be a 'targeted incident'

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating a shooting in the city believed to be a targeted incident.

At 4 a.m. on May 21, patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of Oak Street. Several vehicles fled the area immediately after the shooting.

When police arrived to investigate a dark coloured sedan fled the scene.

Multiple shell casings were located in the 900 block of Oak Street.

Investigators learned that there was a large party at a residence located in the 900 block of Oak Street at the time of the incident and believe that someone from the party may have been the intended victim.

Investigators are requesting for anyone who was at the party to contact Major Crime Unit with any information they may have in relation to the incident.

No victims have been identified. Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Major Crime Unit investigators are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the areas of College Avenue to Tecumseh Road West, and Wellington Avenue to Crawford Avenue, to check their footage for possible evidence, between the time period of 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.