Shooting on Walpole Island sends one to hospital 


OPP cruiser FILE IMAGE.

A shooting on Walpole Island has sent one person to hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 7:30 a.m. Monday, Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Walpole Island Police Service and Chatham-Kent EMS, responded to a report of a shooting on Snye Road. 

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Lambton County OPP or Walpole Island Police Service at 1-888-310-1122 or, anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). 

