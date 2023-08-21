Shooting on Walpole Island sends one to hospital 

A shooting on Walpole Island has sent one person to hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 7:30 a.m. Monday, Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Walpole Island Police Service and Chatham-Kent EMS, responded to a report of a shooting on Snye Road.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Lambton County OPP or Walpole Island Police Service at 1-888-310-1122 or, anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).