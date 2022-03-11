Shooting on Wyandotte Street called called a 'targeted incident'

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is hoping the public can help them identify some suspects as they investigate a shooting incident on Wyandotte Street.

Police have released a description of two suspects and an image of a suspect vehicle, in what investigators believe was a targeted incident.

Around 9:50 p.m. on March 4, patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting incident in the 2100 block of Wyandotte Street West.

Multiple shell casing were located in the area along with damage to the door of a home, believed to be caused as a result of the shooting.

No injured were reported.

Investigators say the first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6'0" tall, wearing a blue hooded sweater. The second suspect is described as a male, approximately 5'0" tall, wearing a brown hooded sweater.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is trying to identify a suspect vehicle (pictured) as they investigate a shooting incident. It took place around 9:50 p.m. on March 4 in the 2100 block of Wyandotte Street West in Windsor. March 11, 2022 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model Ford Escape, blue, four door, and unknown licence plates.

The suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance video travelling westbound on Wyandotte Street West and turn southbound on Rankin Avenue. Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check their video for possible evidence, including further footage of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 (or ext. 4000 after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.