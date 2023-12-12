Shooting suspect being extradited back to Windsor to face attempted murder charge

A Windsor man is being extradited from Michigan today to face a charge of attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the city.

Kyle Small was taken into custody on Nov. 25 by members of the United States Marshals Service.

The 25-year-old is a suspect in a targeted shooting on Aug. 15, 2023 in the 900 block of Pierre Ave., near the intersection of Erie Street East.

A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times before being rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Two firearms were recovered a short distance from the scene of the daytime shooting.

An arrest warrant is still outstanding for a second suspect in the case, 24-year-old John Managhan, who's also wanted on a charge of attempted murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.