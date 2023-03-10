Shooting under investigation in east Windsor neighbourhood

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a shooting that occurred in the city’s east end.

Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, March 10, as officers were called to the 1100 block of Ivanhill Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a number of shell casings in the roadway.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Investigators with the Major Crime Unit say the suspect vehicle is described as a dark four-door coloured sedan.

Police are asking everyone in the area to check their surveillance and dash cameras for evidence related to this incident that occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.