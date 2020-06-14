Shop YQG Part of Local COVID-19 Recovery Response

A new website that's free for local business owners is up and running in Windsor-Essex.

The Economic Task Force launched Shop YQG as part of the local recovery response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website will direct shoppers to all types of businesses and services run by people right here in Essex County.

The program will also launch a marketing and awareness campaign to support shopping locally.

A free branding tool kit is also available with logos and stickers that can be used to identify a locally owned business in public.

Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rakesh Naidu says the best way to ensure an economy makes it through tough times is to support local businesses.

"By supporting these businesses you're creating this strength that can quickly get our region back on its feet," he says. "We're urging everyone to come forward and support that."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says it's one of many ways to ensure Essex County comes out of the pandemic stronger than ever.

"Support your new modern hospital, support your vulnerable neighbours at www.weareunited.com, support your families, friends and everyone across the region at www.yqgstandstrong.ca and please support local at www.shopyqg.ca," he says.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Windsor-Essex and Pelee Island might spend some money on contests.

But TWEPI's Gordon Orr says Shop YQG cost almost nothing to create.

"The logo is developed through our advertising agency of record which is on retainer so there was no extra cost for that," says Orr. "It's housed at www.visitwindsoressex.com with its own landing page so there was no cost to that."

The plan is to keep the page running to give residents local options through the website long after the pandemic ends.

Orr says there is no cost to place a business on the website — there are already 200 business hosted on the site.